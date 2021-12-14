Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Global X FinTech ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.29% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,343,000.

FINX stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.79. 166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $53.07.

