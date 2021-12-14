Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $961,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,327,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000.

DFAC traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. 608,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,342. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17.

