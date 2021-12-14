Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18,698.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 3.3% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

Shares of NOW opened at $655.94 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $662.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.16. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 601.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

