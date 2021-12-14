Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Price Target at GBX 216.11

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.11 ($2.86).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.84) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.24) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.04) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.38) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.58) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON IAG traded up GBX 2.52 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 132.82 ($1.76). 17,154,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,519,553. The firm has a market cap of £6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.94). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

