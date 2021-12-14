Analysts Set Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) PT at $22.57

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 129,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $15.10. 7,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

