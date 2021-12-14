Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Tops $363.88 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $363.88 million and $33.47 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00038567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 596,456,902 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

