Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

SES opened at C$4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.69. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$2.40 and a 12-month high of C$6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38.

Several research firms have commented on SES. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.71.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

