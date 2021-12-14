Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.65. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.