State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

