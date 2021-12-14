Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 250 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 0.6% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.28. The company has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

