Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.