Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT opened at $453.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $335.60 and a 52 week high of $463.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.