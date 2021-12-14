Aspiriant LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 41.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $171.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.92. The firm has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

