Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.51.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

