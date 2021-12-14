Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PGRE. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,004. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,792 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at $13,036,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1,494.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,507 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

