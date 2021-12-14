IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IGMS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. 2,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 34.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,899,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 21.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

