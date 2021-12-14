Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 17.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 92.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,296,000 after buying an additional 1,230,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.