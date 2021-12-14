Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after buying an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

