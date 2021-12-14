Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 239 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,567 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

