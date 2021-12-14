Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $198.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

