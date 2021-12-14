Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. NICE comprises about 2.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $60,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 24.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $229,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $302.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.89. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

