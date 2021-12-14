Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Reduces Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,572,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,204,950 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up 2.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Infosys were worth $123,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Infosys by 46.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 302,533 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,424,000 after buying an additional 1,034,659 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 718,356 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,643,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infosys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after buying an additional 737,732 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

