554 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $464.37 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.76.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

