Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perpetua Resources.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPTA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $287.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.