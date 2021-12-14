Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives $21.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

SUMO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $55,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,771 shares of company stock worth $2,230,227. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.