First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the November 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.