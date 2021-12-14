Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Decreases By 71.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

