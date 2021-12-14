Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

