Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 2,909 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

