First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 3.5% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Darwin Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.95% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $22,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $762,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 71,597 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000.

Shares of HYLS opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

