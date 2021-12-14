Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF makes up 1.2% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEED. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.