TheStreet Lowers Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DNN. TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of DNN opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 2.01. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,629,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $11,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 241.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,751 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 51.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.