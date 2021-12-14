Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.62. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $240.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

