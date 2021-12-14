United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

