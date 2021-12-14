United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average is $120.11. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

