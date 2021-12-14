Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys 18,303 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 3.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.96% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $29,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,993 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,242,000. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,839,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,561 shares during the period.

MDYV opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

