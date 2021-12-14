Lutz Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

