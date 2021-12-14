Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 201 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $285.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.61. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $276.51 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

