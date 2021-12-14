Peoples Bank OH Acquires 4,065 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. LVZ Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 822,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,766,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

