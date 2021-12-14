Dearborn Partners LLC Has $30.79 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 159,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

