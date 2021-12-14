Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $24,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.19.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

