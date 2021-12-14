Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 1,188 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.31 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.