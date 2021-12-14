Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $247,563.61 and $264.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

