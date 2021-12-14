Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 325 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 9,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,704,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN opened at $629.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $645.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.37.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

