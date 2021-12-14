Analysts Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.79. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 6,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $173,502.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at $239,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

