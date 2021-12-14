Neutrino USD Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $554.65 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 567,079,034 coins and its circulating supply is 567,078,445 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

