Widercoin (WDR) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $52,164.12 and $42,721.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.00 or 0.08004650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00077740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,280.91 or 1.00522542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.