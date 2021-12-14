Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $122.97 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $122.97 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.23 or 0.00170573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002881 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00019786 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.02 or 0.00512425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058541 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.