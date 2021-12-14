Short Interest in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Rises By 550.6%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 550.6% from the November 15th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

OCUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ocuphire Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.