London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 502.6% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

